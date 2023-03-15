LFS Asset Management Sells 305 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

LFS Asset Management decreased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF accounts for 2.1% of LFS Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. 38,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $37.84.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

