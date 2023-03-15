LFS Asset Management Sells 36,847 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LFS Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,847 shares during the quarter. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 3.4 %

SPG stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.40. 997,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.58.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

