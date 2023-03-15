LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 996,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,164,000 after buying an additional 169,170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LHC Group by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

LHC Group Stock Performance

LHC Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG remained flat at $169.81 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $169.84.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.