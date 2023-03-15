Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 224,884 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 221,568 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 340,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,437. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.