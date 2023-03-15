Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and approximately $31.82 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,639.11 or 0.06737131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,798,053 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,793,835.93153514 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,700.74042527 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $30,267,993.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

