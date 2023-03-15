LightInTheBox (LITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
LITB opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.