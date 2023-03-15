LightInTheBox (LITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

