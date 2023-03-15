Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Limoneira Stock Performance

LMNR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,021. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $283.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,290.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Limoneira by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

