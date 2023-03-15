Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $303.16

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €303.16 ($325.98) and traded as high as €326.15 ($350.70). Linde shares last traded at €323.53 ($347.88), with a volume of 103,619 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($376.34) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €309.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €303.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

