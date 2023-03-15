LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
LIQT stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48.
About LiqTech International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.