LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

