Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $257.68 million and $10.04 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 253,205,969 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

