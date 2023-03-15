Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $80.33 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $772.50 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $80.33 or 0.00327012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013734 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00016502 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,765 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

