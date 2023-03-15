Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $80.33 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $772.50 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $80.33 or 0.00327012 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013734 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009218 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00016502 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,765 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
