Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 195,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Longeveron Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LGVN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,385. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Longeveron from $20.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,793,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,355,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Longeveron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.