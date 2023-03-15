Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Loop Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

LOOP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 99,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,464. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Stories

