LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. 2,914,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

