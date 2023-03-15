MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Purchases A$88,000.00 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Simon Kelly acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.40 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,000.00 ($58,666.67).

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from MA Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

