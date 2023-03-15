Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.93

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.93 and traded as low as $117.87. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $119.10, with a volume of 14,895 shares trading hands.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.92.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

