Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.67 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $30.67 million and $195,565.20 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00031979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00021935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00212771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.30 or 0.99947878 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001022 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,083,291.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.