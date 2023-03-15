Mammoth Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $20,130.81 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00212863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,315.03 or 0.99940362 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00209419 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,333.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.