Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Up 3.4%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.28. 1,711,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,658,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
