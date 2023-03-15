Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Up 3.4%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.28. 1,711,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,658,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.