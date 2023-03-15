Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

LOAN stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

