Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
LOAN stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
