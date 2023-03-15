Manifold Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $1.06 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $20.14 or 0.00082901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00403770 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.14 or 0.27292194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

