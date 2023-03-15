Manifold Finance (FOLD) One Day Volume Hits $976,668.19

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $20.62 or 0.00084237 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $976,668.19 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

