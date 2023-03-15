Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Down 11%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 9,490,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,033,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 238,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

