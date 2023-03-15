Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 48.8% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,218,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.
NYSE MA opened at $345.00 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $328.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
