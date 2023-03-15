Matthew Alan Switzer Buys 10,000 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $894,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FRST traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

