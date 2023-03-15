mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Shares Down 5.4%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. It also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. The company was founded on February 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

