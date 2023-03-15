Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.1% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

