Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) versus MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Financial Review

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.99% 7.83% 5.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meiwu Technology and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Volatility and Risk

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 137.35%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meiwu Technology and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $5.93 million 1.00 -$1.08 million N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $710.33 million 0.76 -$8.90 million ($0.09) -70.89

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Meiwu Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

