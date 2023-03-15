Metars Genesis (MRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $99.60 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00006315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $99.60 million and approximately $85,101.82 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00410924 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,928.83 or 0.27775736 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.66762297 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93,390.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

