Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

