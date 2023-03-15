MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE GS traded down $13.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.47. 1,161,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

