Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $3,220,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.90. 1,990,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

