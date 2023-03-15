Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

HIE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,886. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

