Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 408.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,074 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Forum Merger IV by 399.6% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 716,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 572,985 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 548,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,590,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 467,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Forum Merger IV Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

