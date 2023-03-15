Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.58% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 1,041.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 931,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 849,958 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $4,504,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 631.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 437,826 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 331,356 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,287,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 286,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLAC remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

