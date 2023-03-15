Modiv Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Modiv Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MDV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 16,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Modiv has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 million and a PE ratio of -10.95.

Get Modiv alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Modiv

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDV shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.