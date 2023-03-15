Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $9.46 at Credit Suisse Group

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $9.46 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MNTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Momentive Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.24.

Momentive Global stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,162 shares of company stock valued at $254,516. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Momentive Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

