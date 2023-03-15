Monero (XMR) Price Tops $147.82 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $147.82 or 0.00606195 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $87.45 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00319525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00076043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00508452 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,252,946 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.