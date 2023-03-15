Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Shares of GLUE stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 59,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

