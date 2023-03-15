Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $255.02 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00067864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00050826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000875 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 597,975,680 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.