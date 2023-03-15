Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCAA. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,059,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 789,033 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 504,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,027,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCAA opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

