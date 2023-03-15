MQS Management LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE UPS traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $182.56. 1,612,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

