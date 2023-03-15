MQS Management LLC Acquires 1,449 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. 2,156,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.