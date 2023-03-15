Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 72.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.20%.

Myomo Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Myomo has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,345 shares in the company, valued at $159,503.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Henry acquired 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 399,999 shares of company stock worth $132,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

