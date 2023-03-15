Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average is $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

