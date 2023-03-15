Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Nano Dimension worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 140,298 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 384,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 621,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 372,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $543.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

