Nano Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Nano has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $106.75 million and $2.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,366.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00313757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00602087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00075592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00507015 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009429 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

