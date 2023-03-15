Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Trading Down 0.1%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nanosonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nanosonics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Nanosonics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2. The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.