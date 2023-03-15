nanosynth group (LON:NNN) Trading Down 6.8%

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 6,018,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 27,875,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

nanosynth group Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.32.

nanosynth group Company Profile



Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

Featured Stories

