Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.43

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.43 and traded as high as $55.73. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 47,149 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.