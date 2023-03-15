Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.43

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRPGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.43 and traded as high as $55.73. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 47,149 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

